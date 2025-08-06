The Green Bay Packers are hoping for a healthy season out of quarterback Jordan Love, who missed multiple stints last year due to various injuries. Green Bay overall took a step back in 2024 after their trip to the divisional round of the playoffs the previous season, and are hoping the 2025 campaign is the year they become true Super Bowl contenders.

Recently, Love participated in an interview with NFL insider Kevin Clark at Packers training camp and got 100% real on one area where he wasn't his best in 2024 and how he can improve moving into this season.

“The biggest thing: I wasn't creating as many off schedule plays last season. I was obviously dealing with some injuries and stuff like that. I think that's a big part of my game I gotta get back into,” said Love, per Kevin Clark on X, formerly Twitter.

Love got paid the big bucks heading into last season after leading the Packers on a surprising playoff run the year prior, but unfortunately, injuries became a concern from the very beginning, as Love went down late in the Packers' first game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Coincidentally, the Eagles would also be the Packers' last opponent of the year, as Philadelphia sent Green Bay packing in the Wild Card round of the playoffs en route to winning the Super Bowl.

Can the Packers bounce back?

The Packers have an impressive depth of talent on their roster despite losing some key pieces over the last couple of years, including running back Aaron Jones prior to the 2024 season, and then watching star cornerback Jaire Alexander join the Baltimore Ravens this offseason.

Still, the Packers' chances of competing rise and fall with the play of Love, and Green Bay fans will be happy with the maturity and self-awareness the quarterback displayed in pointing out some of his own flaws from a season ago.

Green Bay figures to once again have one of the better wide receiver rooms in the league this year, giving Love a plethora of strong options to look for down the field.

The Packers will kick off their 2025 season at home against the Detroit Lions on September 7.