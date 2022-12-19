By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Even Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t help but be in awe of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving after the two dominated in the Brooklyn Nets’ Sunday showdown with the Detroit Pistons.

KD and Kyrie just took over the contest and were virtually unstoppable, combining for 81 of the Nets’ 124 points in the win. Durant went 14-of-22 from the field including 3-of-5 from deep as he finished with 43 points, while Irving was equally efficient on 13-of-23 shooting and 5-of-10 from deep for his 38 points.

The Pistons played well and managed to stay within striking distance, but in the end, the two superstars were just too much for them.

Morant, who was tuned in as the Grizzlies get some much-needed help, took to Twitter to share how amazed he is by Durant and Irving. He heaped praise on the Nets duo, saying “kyrie & kd so tough dawg.”

To be fair, it’s not only Ja Morant who was impressed by the Kevin Durant – Kyrie Irving takeover on Sunday evening. The whole NBA Twitter was buzzing because of the two, especially since what they did hasn’t been seen in over a decade.

The last pair of teammates to score 35 or more points in a single game were Durant and Russell Westbrook when they were still with the Oklahoma City Thunder back in 2011. Furthermore, the only other duo to achieve the feat in the last 30 years were Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway.

Brooklyn has now won their last five games, and it doesn’t look like the team is stopping any time soon with the renewed focus of Durant and Irving.