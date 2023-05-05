Brooklyn Nets beat reporter for ClutchPoints. Graduate of Lehigh University and the Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University. Lehigh Football and Syracuse Football alum. Keeping you up to date on everything Nets. Follow on Twitter below.

The Brooklyn Nets have a sizable coaching void after parting ways with three assistants earlier this week. They appear to already have their eyes on replacements with former Hornets head coach James Borrego being mentioned within league circles:

“Borrego is drawing interest from several teams to return to the bench as a top assistant,” league sources told Marc Stein. “Sources say he was already being pursued by the New Orleans Pelicans before the Dallas Mavericks had an opening … with other teams (presumed to be Houston and Brooklyn) also said to be circling. New Rockets coach Ime Udoka and Nets coach Jacque Vaughn have both worked with Borrego previously.”

Borrego spent three seasons as Vaughn’s top assistant with the Magic before replacing him when he was fired in 2015. The two also spent four seasons together in San Antonio from 2006-2010. Vaughn was a player for the first three years before joining the coaching staff while Borrego served as an assistant from 2003-2010. Nets general manager Sean Marks played for the Spurs during Borrego’s first three years on San Antonio’s staff. Following his interim stint with Orlando, Borrego returned to work under Gregg Popovich in 2015-16, when Marks was the Spurs’ assistant GM.

The New Mexico native served as head coach in Charlotte from 2018-2022, amassing a 138-163 (.458) record. Borrego would offer Vaughn a familiar face on the bench with head coaching experience, something he was missing after taking over the job midway through this season. The Nets entered 2022-23 with eight assistant coaches, dropping to seven after promoting Vaughn. They now have four vacancies to fill heading into the head coach’s first full season at the helm.