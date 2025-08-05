The Dallas Cowboys are on the brink of witnessing drastic roster changes. They've created the most scrutinized NFL Training Camp of 2025.

The Micah Parsons saga is the big reason why. Parsons requested a trade from the Cowboys on Friday. Cowboy fans are on high alert if Parsons gets traded.

Is Parsons' starting job officially in jeopardy? Or are there two veterans not named Parsons in jeopardy of losing their starting roles? Jerry Jones is fanning the flames on a possible Parsons trade.

Time to dive into who could lose their first string status.

Cowboys first rounder facing make-or-break campaign

We'll start in the trenches. Mazi Smith has gone from first rounder to facing a possible early exit from Dallas.

The 2023 rookie has underperformed the first two seasons. He's now playing in a new defense with Matt Eberflus on board.

But there's more facing Smith. Seventh round rookie Jay Toia earned some reps with the first team defense. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said via Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News that Toia has impressed with his pad level. Even giving starter Cooper Beebe hell during team drills.

Hoyt adds that Toia's emergence could mean lesser snaps for Smith. And he's not the only Cowboys reporter raving about the former UCLA star. Patrik Walker notices how quick Toia moves even with his massive 6-foot-2, 342-pound frame.

Smith even left Monday's practice with a unknown lower body injury. The former Michigan Wolverine must string together some stronger camp performances to keep his starting role. Or Eberflus will become convinced to throw in Toia over the 26th pick of the '23 draft.

The national champion earned a B- grade for landing in Dallas. Then he surfaced as the one Cowboys starter with the most to prove in OTAs. Now Toia is breathing down his neck.

Micah Parsons' Cowboys starting job in jeopardy?

Yes indeed, Parsons' spot is facing turbulence. Even if Dallas caters to his extension demands.

Parsons is a freakishly athletic talent. Fans flocking to River Ridge field in Oxnard, California haven't seen the twitchy speed this camp season, though.

The All-Pro is dealing with back soreness. Dante Fowler is rising as the relentless pass rusher in Parsons' absence.

But there's more beyond Fowler threatening top edge rusher duties. Marshawn Kneeland rises as the big threat here. Parsons' backup is impressing with his own blend of athleticism. Including snatching this interception from Dak Prescott.

Marshawn Kneeland interception pic.twitter.com/xeuy6QUMKQ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 22, 2025

He's exploded off the snap and getting in the face of Prescott. Even hitting “two sacks” during Saturday's practice session.

Marshawn Kneeland would have had a sack here and he knows it — his “second” of the day, to my count. #Cowboys #trainingcamp pic.twitter.com/y3nlW4SvTa — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 2, 2025

Kneeland rose as a high draft pick in 2024. Coming in at 56th overall out of Western Michigan. His selection earned a “B” grade for the Cowboys. The 6-foot-3, 268-pound rusher started in one contest last season. He tallied 14 tackles with nine solo stops.

He entered the Oxnard camp second in command behind Parsons. Now Kneeland is clearly relishing his spot with the first team defense. Showing signs he's ready to take over for Parsons if he does leave. Or even if Parsons comes back wealthier courtesy of Jones. Parsons is facing rust even if he returns.