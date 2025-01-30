Wins have been rare for the Brooklyn Nets amidst their recent struggles. Blowout wins have been a completely foreign concept. However, the rebuilding squad bucked that trend on Wednesday during a wire-to-wire 104-83 victory over the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets.

The win snapped a season-worst seven-game losing streak. Brooklyn had dropped 15 of its last 17 entering the matchup, with the front office committing to a hard tank during the second half of the season. Following the blowout victory, Jordi Fernandez opened up on his team's mentality through their recent struggles.

“Obviously, we're going through a process that, at times, could be frustrating,” the head coach said. “But at the end of the day, we all go out there and try to win a game. And I give the guys credit because the energy, whether we practice, we have non-contact sessions, workouts, film, the guys are engaged, the guys are willing to get better, the guys go out there and try to win a game. You can be happy with what you're doing on the day-to-day and have good energy, but at the end of the day, winning the game is the ultimate reward. And I'm happy for them because they deserve it.”

The Hornets were without LaMelo Ball (ankle), Josh Green (right foot soreness), Mark Williams (left foot injury management), Cody Martin (sports hernia) and Tre Mann (disc irritation) during the loss. Their 83 points and 28-of-83 (34%) shooting were the lowest allowed by the Nets this season.

Brooklyn was without Cam Johnson and Noah Clowney.

Nets snap extended losing streak but lose ground in draft lottery race

Nic Claxton led the Nets' dominant defense during the win. The sixth-year center, who has struggled recently, blocked a season-high six shots to go with 12 points and eight rebounds.

“It feels like a weight lifted off our shoulders,” Claxton said following the victory.

Keon Johnson led Brooklyn's offense with 18 points and four assists on 7-of-18 shooting. Ben Simmons and Trendon Watford returned from extended absences and provided a spark off the bench. Simmons posted 10 points and six assists on 4-of-6 shooting in 23 minutes after missing the previous five games due to an illness and lower back soreness.

Watford chipped in nine points, four rebounds and two assists on 4-of-9 shooting in 18 minutes. The 6-foot-8 forward had missed the last six weeks due to a hamstring strain. He's one of several impact ball-handlers — including Simmons, Cam Thomas, D'Angelo Russell and Cam Johnson — who have missed extended time during Brooklyn's losing skid.

“Just staying together through it all,” Watford said of how the team has handled the losses. “Obviously, with injuries and having certain guys in the lineup, certain guys out, every game brings a new lineup and brings new players. So just trying to stay together and have everybody ready. There's always a lesson we can learn from the losses, so I'm just proud of my team today. The way we came out and got us one.”

While Wednesday's victory will boost team morale, it comes at a price. The Nets are now a full game behind the Hornets for fourth place and three games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for third place in the draft lottery standings.