Cam Johnson may have played his last game as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. After missing the team's previous three games due to an ankle injury, head coach Jordi Fernandez said on Monday that the veteran wing will be reevaluated next week.

The updated timeline means Johnson, one of the league's hottest trade targets, will miss at least Brooklyn's next three games. At that point, the team will have two games remaining before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

“We want him to get that ankle right. He was good when he came back, but he just tweaked it again twice. And again, it’s unlucky, but we just want to make sure that now it’s strong enough that he’ll be able to play through things and he’s 100 percent,” Fernandez said. “Obviously, we want him back. We love having Cam Johnson. You guys know his leadership and also the impact he has for us. But right now, this is the situation that we have to deal with.”

Johnson has emerged as one of the NBA's most sought-after wings amid a career-best season. The Nets are fielding trade offers for the 28-year-old as they continue a roster teardown in pursuit of a top draft pick.

Cam Johnson remains sidelined by ankle injury amid trade speculation

Johnson has averaged 19.4 points on 49/42/90 shooting splits over 35 appearances this season. He leads the NBA in effective field goal percentage among players attempting at least 12 field goals and seven threes per game.

His impact on Brooklyn's ability to compete has been immense. The Nets are 0-11 in games Johnson has missed. When he's available, they're 14-21, a 33-win pace that has left them with ground to make up in the tank race for Cooper Flagg.

After trading veterans Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith for second-round picks, general manager Sean Marks has maintained a steep asking price for Johnson. The Nets are seeking multiple first-round picks for his services, league sources told ClutchPoints. While several teams — including the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies, are interested in Johnson, they've been unwilling to meet that price.

The Nets have made it clear to prospective trade partners that they are comfortable holding Johnson past the deadline. He's under contract at $21.5 million annually for the next two seasons; a deal front offices should view favorably as the salary cap rises due to a $76 billion media rights deal.

Marks has been willing to hold onto players longer than expected during his Nets tenure. After acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith from the Dallas Mavericks at the 2023 trade deadline, the GM was reportedly offered two first-round picks for the forward in a subsequent deal. However, he held onto him until this season, eventually dealing him to the Los Angeles Lakers for three second-round picks.

Marks was rewarded after holding firm on steep asking prices for higher-profile players such as Kevin Durant and Mikal Bridges.

With 10 days left until the deadline, the Nets will soon face a decision on Johnson's future. Whether they are willing to budge on their asking price will be one of the league's top storylines leading up to Feb. 6.