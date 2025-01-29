Ben Simmons will return to the Brooklyn Nets' lineup during Wednesday's road matchup with the Charlotte Hornets. Simmons has missed the team's last five games due to an illness and lower back soreness.

Following his healthiest start to a season in years, Simmons has struggled to stay on the floor lately. The three-time All-Star has missed nine of Brooklyn's last 14 games.

“We're going to do what's best for him and his body,” head coach Jordi Fernandez said on Monday. “He went out there [before Saturday's Miami Heat loss] and tried to move around and was not feeling good. We've done our job, trying to make sure everything was looking good. He's got discomfort. He'll be out, and then he'll be back… We'll make sure that we do our best for him to feel better and be part of the group.”

Trendon Watford will also be active against Charlotte after missing six weeks due to a hamstring strain. Simmons and Watford's returns alongside D'Angelo Russell could bolster a Nets rotation during a crucial draft positioning matchup in Charlotte.

Brooklyn's offense has plummeted to the bottom of the league during a 2-15 stretch. Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, D'Angelo Russell and Simmons have missed extended periods during the cold stretch, leaving the Nets with a severe ball-handling deficit.

With minimum/two-way players such as Keon Johnson, Tyrese Martin, Jalen Wilson and Tosan Evbuomwan leading the offense, the team has averaged 99.6 points and 16.2 turnovers on 41/32/78 shooting splits over its last 17 games.

The extended cold stretch has vaulted the Nets up the draft lottery standings. Following Monday's 110-96 loss to the Sacramento Kings, Brooklyn has the fifth-best lottery odds, percentage points behind Charlotte for fourth.

While the Hornets are 5-4 over their last nine, they'll be without several key players on Wednesday. LaMelo Ball (ankle), Josh Green (right foot soreness), Mark Williams (left foot injury management), Cody Martin (sports hernia) and Tre Mann (disc irritation) are out. The team recently lost Brandon Miller for the season due to a wrist injury.

Brooklyn will be without Cam Johnson and Noah Clowney due to ankle injuries. Charlotte enters the matchup as three-point favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook.