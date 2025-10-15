The Brooklyn Nets waived Chinese star Fanbo Zeng on Wednesday, the team announced. Zeng joined the Nets on an Exhibit 10 contract before training camp. Brooklyn's decision to part ways with the 22-year-old comes days after their landmark trip to China.

While Zeng was a fan favorite in Macao, he saw limited opportunities during the Nets' pair of matchups with the Phoenix Suns. The 6-foot-10 forward played 10 minutes during Friday's 132-127 overtime loss, failing to record a stat outside of one steal and three personal fouls. He logged a DNP-CD during Sunday's 111-109 win.

Zeng was viewed as an option to fill Brooklyn's last open two-way spot entering training camp. He was among the Chinese Basketball Association's top players last season, averaging 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks on 57/41/80 shooting splits over 42 games. The Nets, owned by Taiwanese billionaire Joe Tsai, signed another Chinese star, Jacky Cui, to an Exhibit 10 deal last summer before converting him to a two-way contract.

However, Zeng was unable to capitalize on his opportunity at training camp. He logged DNP-CDs in two of Brooklyn's three preseason games and made little to no impact during his lone appearance.

Brooklyn may be saving its last two-way spot for one of its players on non-guaranteed, standard contracts. Tyrese Martin and Jalen Wilson are battling for the team's final standard roster spot. If waived, both are eligible to fill the Nets' open two-way spot.

Martin has drawn rave reviews for his improvement this summer. The 26-year-old scored 11 points in eight fourth-quarter minutes while leading Brooklyn to a come-from-behind win on Sunday. Meanwhile, Wilson has impressed during his first two NBA seasons after the Nets selected him with the No. 51 pick in the 2023 draft.