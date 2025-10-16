The Brooklyn Nets are projected to be among the NBA's worst teams this season. However, the rebuilding squad boasts several impact veterans who could be of interest to contenders down the line. CBS Sports released its top 100 player rankings for the 2025-26 campaign, and two Nets made the cut.

Nic Claxton came in at No. 96, while Michael Porter Jr. was No. 98. The outlet praised Claxton's consistent presence as a play finisher and rim protector.

“Claxton flies under the radar because he's been stuck on some bad Nets teams — that won't change this season — and doesn't put up huge numbers, but he's super solid on both ends of the floor. Even as his numbers slipped a bit last season, he still shot 75.5% within three feet and averaged 1.4 blocks per game,” Jack Maloney wrote.

Maloney also questioned Porter Jr.'s ability to excel in an expanded offensive role with the rebuilding Nets.

“Thus far, the biggest winner from the trade that sent Porter to the Nets has been the Brooklyn podcast industry. Can Porter be as productive on the court when he steps into a bigger role without Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray to set him up? While Porter is a truly elite shooter, especially among big wings, 92.2% of his 3-point makes over his first six seasons in Denver were assisted,” he wrote.

Claxton emerged as one of the NBA's top defenders during the 2022-23 campaign, ranking third in stocks (steals + blocks), behind only Jaren Jackson Jr. and Anthony Davis. He also made significant strides offensively, leading the league in field goal percentage (70.5).

However, the 26-year-old's production has declined over his last two campaigns. Claxton averaged 1.9 blocks per 36 minutes last season compared to 3.0 in 2022-23. He shot a career-low 56.3 percent from the field compared to 70.5 percent in 2022-23.

Claxton attributed some of his 2025-26 struggles to a lingering back injury, which he said was still bothering him after the season ended. However, following an offseason to get healthy, the Nets' longest-tenured player said he's ready to return to his dominant 2022-23 form.

“Y’all will see it,” Claxton said at Nets Media Day. “My back feels great. Just having a summer where I was able to really focus on myself, focus on getting stronger, it’s been really good… We all know last year was frustrating for the team, frustrating for myself. I didn’t perform how I wanted to. I really just flushed that out and focused back on the work. Just consistency, being in the gym every day, being with family, it was healing. I’m excited for this season… I feel really good, and I’m ready to get to it.”

Meanwhile, Porter Jr. has said he is “excited to explore his offensive game,” which he feels “plateaued” while playing a complementary role with the Denver Nuggets. The 6-foot-10 sharpshooter will play an integral role as a floor-spacer and safety blanket for Brooklyn's rookie point guards.

If they perform well this season, Claxton and Porter Jr. could both be trade candidates over the next year.