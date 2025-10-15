The Brooklyn Nets signed former Alabama star Grant Nelson on Wednesday, the team announced. As per team policy, the terms of the deal were not released. However, it's likely a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract.

After going undrafted, Nelson played for the Nets' Summer League team but did not open training camp with a deal amid a roster crunch. His signing comes after several Brooklyn roster moves in the last day.

The Nets waived Dariq Whitehead and Drew Timme on Tuesday before cutting Fabno Zeng on Wednesday. They also signed several players — Terry Roberts, Tre Scott and Malachi Smith — before waiving them and sending them to their G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

It remains to be seen whether Brooklyn will take a similar route with Nelson.

Nets sign former Alabama star Grant Nelson as regular season approaches

Article Continues Below

Nelson was the No. 62 player on ESPN's top 100 big board entering the draft. The 6-foot-11 forward played two seasons at Alabama after spending his first three college campaigns at North Dakota State. He is coming off a productive campaign during which he averaged 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks on 52/26/67 shooting splits.

Nelson made five appearances with the Nets at Summer League, averaging 6.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 57.9 percent shooting from the field and 28.6 percent from three. The 23-year-old said in Las Vegas that he was competing for one of Brooklyn's two-way spots.

“From the beginning, the Nets had interest. I figured out I'd go undrafted, and then I just saw this would be the best opportunity. The Nets believed in me, they believed in my development, so I felt like it was a good step for me to come here,” Nelson said. “I try not to think too far ahead. For right now, I'm really trying to lock in on the roles I'm told to do: rebounding the ball, guarding one through five. But I mean, it's impossible not to think of what I can become and what I'm trying to be as a player. But I'm really just looking to get on the court right now and do things to get that two-way [spot].”

After signing Tyson Etienne and E. J. Liddell this offseason, the Nets have one open two-way spot. Tyrese Martin and Jalen Wilson, who are on standard, non-guaranteed contracts, are battling for Brooklyn's final standard roster spot. If waived, both are eligible to sign a two-way deal.