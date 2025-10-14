There were many positive Brooklyn Nets takeaways from last year's tanking campaign. However, Jordi Fernandez's coaching ability loomed large for the rebuilding squad. The first-time head coach exceeded expectations, leading the Nets to a 9-10 start before management traded away Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith.

CBS Sports' Sam Quinn released his NBA head coach rankings for the 2025-26 season on Monday. Fernandez came in at No. 14, alongside J.J. Redick and David Adelman in a tier titled “strong first impressions.”

“Speaking of outperforming expectations, Jordi Fernandez singlehandedly ruined Brooklyn's very overt tanking plans,” Quinn wrote. “He was so good in his debut campaign that the Nets had to trade Dennis Schroder on literally the first day Golden State could make the salaries work just to weaken the roster. His absence in Sacramento was acutely felt last season, and while De'Aaron Fox likely forces his way out either way, the bad vibes were hard to miss in the context of the widespread praise Fernandez has earned from players basically everywhere he's been.”

Fernandez's strong first season is a breath of fresh air for a Nets franchise that has made four head-coaching changes since Kenny Atkinson's firing in 2020.

Jordi Fernandez leading new-look Nets into year two of rebuild

Following Atkinson's surprise firing, Steve Nash underwhelmed during a pair of tumultuous seasons as head coach. Jacque Vaughn had initial success after taking over for Nash. However, it was short-lived, as he also struggled after Brooklyn traded away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the 2023 deadline.

The Nets fired Vaughn midway through the 2023-24 campaign. Kevin Ollie served as interim head coach to close the season before Fernandez's hiring last April.

Fernandez enters his second season in Brooklyn with a revamped roster. The Nets feature an NBA-record five rookie first-round picks. They also acquired Michael Porter Jr., Terance Mann, Haywood Highsmith and Kobe Bufkin in offseason trades.

“I think the experience, having 82 games under my belt, has made me feel better [going into this season],” Fernandez said. “Also, my relationships with my coaches and the players that we had before, having worked throughout the whole summer [is helpful], because the summer before I was in the Olympics. My relationship with the front office and ownership, all those things are very important for me because [it helps] you coach with confidence. It’s a good feeling. I still gotta do my job and get better. I learned a lot from last year, and I’m willing to learn a lot this year as well.”