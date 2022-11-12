Published November 12, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa

LeBron James may be out with no definite timetable for his return, but it’s not all bad news for the Los Angeles Lakers on the injury front.

As Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported, the Lakers are also seeing positive developments when it comes to their other injuries. Apparently both Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schroder have been evaluated this week and have shown signs of progress in their rehabs. They are now set to be re-evaluated next Thursday, on November 17, to determine how far they are in their recovery and how soon they can return to the team.

The Lakers could really use some help as they try to figure out how to turn things around. Heading to Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Darvin Ham and co. are 2-9 on the season and have lost three straight games.

Making things problematic, LeBron James is sidelined due to an adductor strain. He sustained the injury late in their showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers, forcing him out for the rest of the contest. He is considered day-to-day, as LA is being cautious of his condition considering that he is already 37 years old.

There is also the issue on Anthony Davis, who has battled a bothersome back injury in recent months. While he seems to be recovering well, he just can’t catch a break. He was listed as questionable against the Kings due to a non-COVID-19 illness.

It remains to be seen when the Lakers are going to be 100 percent healthy, but at least there are some good news and improvements in that regard.