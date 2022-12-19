By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Brooklyn Nets have been playing some of the best basketball they’ve played all season behind Kevin Durant and on Sunday he went off for 26 points in the third quarter, the most points he’s ever scored in a quarter as per ESPN.

KD had 26 points in the third quarter vs. Detroit — the most in any quarter of his career 😮 pic.twitter.com/bBzsg8RLd4 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 19, 2022

Against the Pistons, the Nets scored 44 points in the third quarter with Kevin Durant outscoring the entire Pistons team himself, 26-25.

The Nets got off to a tough start to the 2022-23 season, hovering under .500 for much of the first two months of the season. But since the end of November, they have been playing much better. With Sunday’s win, they’ve now won six consecutive games and 13 of their last 16 overall. For a team that was once in the cellar of the Eastern Conference, they now find themselves 19-12 and in fourth place in the East, a mere three games back of the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks.

It’s been Durant who has kept the Nets afloat amid an early season suspension for Kyrie Irving and continued injury issues for Ben Simmons. Now at 34-years-old in and in his 16th season in the NBA, Durant is having one of his best seasons yet. Coming into Sunday’s game, he was putting up 29.9 points per game, 6.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.6 blocked shots while shooting 56.2 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from three-point range. He had a season-high 45 points back on Nov. 28 in a win over the Orlando Magic. Sunday marks the second time he’s reached the 40 point mark this season.

With Durant and Kyrie Irving playing some outstanding basketball, the Nets suddenly look like a threat in the East.