Kevin Durant is one of the most active sports stars on social media today. The Brooklyn Nets forward has never been afraid to speak his mind on Twitter, in particular. From getting into heated discussions with fans to telling off sports personalities, Durant can truly do it all.

However, there are some things that you shouldn’t share on social media. That’s probably the first rule that people learn when they first start using these apps. Durant’s latest admission, for example, is likely one of the most vile things a hooper can do.

Never came to the court with a ball, but I used to leave with one. https://t.co/qNLur1mXoK — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 24, 2022

That’s not very cool, Kevin.

Jokes aside, social media has certainly paved the way for athletes like the Nets star to be more comfortable expressing themselves. Some fans may rag on them for it, but it’s refreshing to see a guy of Kevin Durant’s magnitude just tweet stuff out like a random on Twitter. It helps them connect to fans more, as we realize that these guys are just like us… except that they are ridiculously good at basketball.

Durant first gained notoriety on Twitter when his use of “burner” accounts (alternate anonymous accounts) was revealed. Many fans clowned the Nets star for his actions. Since then, though, Durant has started to use his main verified account to tweet about anything and everything. It’s been a treat to watch him roast randoms on Twitter for laughs.

Considering how his foray into TikTok went, perhaps Durant should just stay on Twitter. Either way, the Nets star will surely provide more unintentionally hilarious moments whatever app he may use.