Kyrie Irving’s bold plan amid Kevin Durant trade talks, Lakers rumors

The trade talks have been swirling all summer long around Brooklyn Nets duo Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. And despite being linked to the Lakers on numerous occasions, the latter could be happy with staying with the Nets in 2022-23, regardless if KD stays put or not.

Shams points out that Kyrie Irving has every intention of playing out next season with the organization after opting into his $36 million player option. He has also dropped some big hints on just that recently after posting several photos on IG of various kids and women in Nets jerseys.

There has also been little traction in any negotiations between the Lakers and Brooklyn for Irving. Although the Nets do have a lower asking price than for a KD blockbuster, they’re still looking to fetch some significant draft capital and talent if they part ways with Kyrie.

But, the franchise has made it clear that finding a trade partner for Durant is priority No. 1 before Irving. They’re also totally content with keeping the superstar into the season if an attractive offer isn’t on the table.

Kyrie Irving obviously wasn’t aware Durant was going to request a trade right after he opted in. Still, there is a thing called loyalty and even if KD did leave, Brooklyn would still have a decent team. Ben Simmons is coming back, Seth Curry is one of the best shooters around, and any Durant move is surely going to get the Nets some very decent talent in return. They won’t be a title contender or anything, but Kyrie could have a bigger role if he ended up being the lone star left.