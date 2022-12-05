By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving faced a lot of criticism for his support of an antisemitic film, resulting in a suspension, and to boot, he lost his sponsorship with Nike, who was just about to release his brand new sneaker. The company parting ways with Kyrie became official on Monday and the Nets star reacted on Twitter:

“There’s nothing more priceless than being free.”

Sounds like something Kyrie Irving would definitely say. There were already reports that Nike wasn’t planning to sign him to a new deal next year but regardless, not exactly how he’d want things to end with the global giant. The Kyrie 8s were expected to be released in November but of course, that didn’t happen.

This is what Nike had to say about the situation at the time:

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism…We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.”

Now, Irving is a sneaker free agent. It’ll be interesting to see who could potentially sign him. Under Armour and Adidas are definite options. Or perhaps everyone will shy away from Kyrie.

On the court, Kyrie Irving is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.4 rebounds in 17 games for Brooklyn while shooting 32% from deep. The Nets are sitting at 13-12 on the season and will be looking to find some consistency with Kevin Durant and Kyrie now both available on a regular basis.

As for Irving’s sneaker situation, who knows what’s next. However, it’s clear he isn’t worried.