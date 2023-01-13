At this point in his career, it feels like not a few months go by without Kyrie Irving getting involved in some sort of controversy. While most folks might argue that he’s had his fill of scandals for the past 12 months, it seems that the Brooklyn Nets superstar has gotten himself into some sort of trouble again.

This time around, the polarizing point guard has seen his Instagram account suspended. Kyrie himself revealed this rather shocking development by posting a screenshot of his suspension notification. Irving also had a special message for his supporters as he broke the news:

“They suspended my @kyrieirving account, idk why, nor do I care to know the reason why.

“Tribe my tribe: Make sure y’all are paying attention to everything that’s going on. Stand Firm no matter what,” Irving wrote in his caption.

Kyrie Irving's IG account got suspended 😳 pic.twitter.com/5ZrUoASRzk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 12, 2023

As Kyrie said, he has no idea why his account was suspended. However, given all the controversies he’s been involved in through the years, this actually isn’t a total shock. Then again, it’s been months since the Nets superstar was embroiled in an anti-semitic scandal, and he has since moved past that issue. If his IG account is being suspended for that controversy, then the timing would be suspicious, at the very least.

Be that as it may, Kyrie Irving has bigger things in mind right now. He’s now expected to carry the load for the Nets for the next month or so with Kevin Durant out injured. It’s no easy task for Kyrie, and it goes without saying that he will need to throw any and all distractions out the window.