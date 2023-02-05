NBA Twitter was absolutely buzzing after news broke that the Dallas Mavericks had pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade deal centered around Kyrie Irving. Former NBA big man turned ESPN expert analyst Kendrick Perkins jumped on the hype train as well, but for his part, Big Perk was focused on Brooklyn’s botched Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie, and James Harden.

Perkins proved that he has absolutely no chill as he decided to put the Nets on blast for their monumental fail:

“Looking back… KD, Harden and Kyrie is the biggest let down in NBA history. It will be an @espn30 for 30 short…” Perkins wrote in his tweet.

Well, he’s not wrong. The 30 for 30 documentary is not guaranteed, but it’s hard to disagree with Perkins’ bold claim about the Durant-Harden-Irving Big 3 that never was. To say that this is the most significant letdown in the history of the sport is a bit of an exaggeration, to say the least, but the fact remains the Nets certainly dropped the ball with this trio.

That Big 3 is now down to a Big 1 — or perhaps a Big 1.5 if you count Ben Simmons. Harden was the first to jump ship when he demanded to leave the team around this time last year. Kyrie then decided to follow James’ footsteps by orchestrating a move for himself. The sad news for Nets fans everywhere is that it might not be long until Kevin Durant ends up leaving Brooklyn now that trade rumors have surfaced following Irving’s exit.