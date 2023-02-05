The basketball world pretty much went into a frenzy after news broke that the Dallas Mavericks had successfully pulled off a blockbuster trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets that will see Kyrie Irving take his talents over to Dallas. This was not the best of news for fans of the Los Angeles Lakers, though, as some of them really thought they had a chance to see Kyrie reunite with LeBron James in Hollywood.

More than a few Lakers fans (and outsiders who seem to really enjoy the misery of LA supporters) took to the mean streets of Twitter to share their reaction to the massive Kyrie news that hit a few days before the NBA trade deadline. I believe it would be safe to say that they were not exactly pleased with these developments:

LeBron when the Lakers fumbled the Kyrie trade pic.twitter.com/1wAHxsKkiS — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 5, 2023

How in the FUCK is Eric Gordon GTJ or Bojan worth a 1st rd pick when Kyrie was just moved for ONE 1st rd pick There is regular market then there is lakers market Mavs pick DOESN’T EVEN HAVE LOTTERY VALUE LIKE THE LAKERS PICKS!!!! Y’ALL HATE BRON THIS MUCH?!?! — 🏆LakersGuru🏆 (@GuruLakers) February 5, 2023

Lakers fans after finding out Kyrie got traded to the Mavs pic.twitter.com/NiFTyqW2lh — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 5, 2023

Let’s all laugh at lakers fans thinking they were gonna get kyrie😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BAWvK0G5de — Chef Curry (@baby_face_goat) February 5, 2023

Lakers, Clippers, & Suns fans hearing Kyrie got traded to the Mavs & not them pic.twitter.com/it7Jr8jUsO — ok (@habibiting) February 5, 2023

AD after seeing Rob Pelinka fumbled Kyrie to the Dallas Mavs. Lakers in trouble pic.twitter.com/u6d5REj1P4 — BlackOut (@OGBlackedOut) February 5, 2023

Alright, so to be honest there were tweets out there about Lakers fans than there were from actual Lakers fans. Or at least the more interesting and popular ones about Kyrie Irving were from the former. As mentioned earlier, I guess this is simply because there are a lot of Lakers/LeBron James haters out there who are just really happy to see this team crash and burn.

Then again, some actual Lakers supporters were able to see the silver lining in all this. ClutchPoints’ very own LA beat reporter Michael Corvo points out an excellent argument as to why a Kyrie Irving trade would NOT have been beneficial for the Lakers:

Lakers dodged a bullet with Kyrie, imo. I get why LeBron & the org wanted him, but — beyond the unreliability stuff, which you can't overlook — LA's last 6 titles have come with rosters built around 2 stars+role players. Plus, their worst trade ever was a recent star-chasing move — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) February 5, 2023

This makes a lot of sense, actually. Or perhaps this is just something Lakers fans will want to tell themselves to help them better sleep at night. Either way, Kyrie’s on his way to Dallas.