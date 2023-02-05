Spencer Dinwiddie’s tenure with the Dallas Mavericks did not even last for a full calendar year. He’s now on the move again following news of Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade. Now that Dinwiddie’s headed back to the Brooklyn Nets, the 29-year-old has sent an emotional message to Mavs fans everywhere as he shows them his appreciation for their support.

Dinwiddie’s stint with the Mavs may have been short-lived, but the 12 months he spent in Dallas was enough for him to feel all the love Mavs fans had to give:

“To the #mffl like I’ve always said y’all and BKN have made my NBA experience. Nothing but immaculate vibes as @tpinsonn would say,” Dinwiddie wrote in his tweet.

Dinwiddie arrived in Dallas right about this time last year as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade to the Washington Wizards. The Mavs are now sending him to Brooklyn as a key piece in the Kyrie Irving package. Along with Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas has also included a future first-round pick and multiple second-rounders in exchange for Irving.

The move back to the Nets is a homecoming of sorts for Spencer Dinwiddie, who spent five years of his career in Brooklyn. This was before he was traded by the Nets to the Wizards back in 2021.

It would probably be safe to say that Dinwiddie was never really able to fully settle in Dallas during his time with the squad. Nevertheless, he has nothing but love for Mavs fans for all their support.