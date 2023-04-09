Mikal Bridges didn’t exactly earn NBA Twitter’s respect with his recent appearance for the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets have secured their place as the No. 6 seed and with the playoffs fast approaching, decided to rest their key players for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, Bridges made sure to play to keep his ironman streak of 392 consecutive games played alive by making an appearance. That appearance lasted just four seconds as the former Phoenix Suns man checked out after committing a quick foul right after tip-off.

Mikal Bridges checked in for 4 SECONDS today to keep his streak of 392 consecutive NBA games played alive The longest active streak in the NBA 💪 pic.twitter.com/quZuprNDBq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2023

The appearance — no matter how short it was — also marked the 83rd game of the season for Bridges. If you’re wondering how Bridges played 83 games in an 82-game season, it’s because the Suns had played one more game than than Nets before he was traded to Brooklyn.

NBA Twitter, however, wasn’t impressed with Bridges’ four-second cameo. Here are some of their reactions to Bridges keeping his ironman streak alive:

🔥 Mikal Bridges highlights (vs Sixers) – THE NEXT KD ?!?! 😱🔥pic.twitter.com/0hH2TctMMZ — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) April 9, 2023

Stat padding — Lane (42-39) (@lane_shaffer10) April 9, 2023

No he didn't. He played 82 games and checked into one game for 4 seconds. — Kyle Mucerino (@KyleinCA) April 9, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That's record engineering. Shouldn't count. — Zohaib Ahmed Majeed (@zohaib6891) April 9, 2023

Ur complimenting him for doing his job? He gets paid to do this — awais (@awais29363) April 9, 2023

Cheeeeeeap — John McFerrin (@tarkus1980) April 9, 2023

this is the most 2023, load management way of keeping this kind of streak alive. weak af — toffee fiend (@toffiend) April 9, 2023

This is lame. No shade if he doesn’t play in a meaningless game. It’s not a real streak when you do this stuff tho — LS87NY (@ls87NY) April 9, 2023

Of course, Nets fans won’t be too fussed whatsoever.

After all, Bridges has virtually been the star man for them since the Kevin Durant trade. The forward had averaged 27.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 26 games going into Sunday’s game as he has clearly reached a new level since arriving in Brooklyn. If the Nets have any hopes of going far in the playoffs, Bridges will undoubtedly be key.

Coincidentally, the Sixers game is an unofficial preview of the playoffs as both teams will face each other in the first round. However, with both teams resting players, one can’t really look too much into the eventual result.