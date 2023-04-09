Mikal Bridges didn’t exactly earn NBA Twitter’s respect with his recent appearance for the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets have secured their place as the No. 6 seed and with the playoffs fast approaching, decided to rest their key players for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, Bridges made sure to play to keep his ironman streak of 392 consecutive games played alive by making an appearance. That appearance lasted just four seconds as the former Phoenix Suns man checked out after committing a quick foul right after tip-off.

The appearance — no matter how short it was — also marked the 83rd game of the season for Bridges. If you’re wondering how Bridges played 83 games in an 82-game season, it’s because the Suns had played one more game than than Nets before he was traded to Brooklyn.

NBA Twitter, however, wasn’t impressed with Bridges’ four-second cameo. Here are some of their reactions to Bridges keeping his ironman streak alive:

Of course, Nets fans won’t be too fussed whatsoever.

After all, Bridges has virtually been the star man for them since the Kevin Durant trade. The forward had averaged 27.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 26 games going into Sunday’s game as he has clearly reached a new level since arriving in Brooklyn. If the Nets have any hopes of going far in the playoffs, Bridges will undoubtedly be key.

Coincidentally, the Sixers game is an unofficial preview of the playoffs as both teams will face each other in the first round. However, with both teams resting players, one can’t really look too much into the eventual result.