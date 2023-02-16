New Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges paid the ultimate tribute to his mom after he exploded for a career-high against the Miami Heat.

Bridges caught fire on Wednesday as he helped the Nets cool off the Jimmy Butler-led Heat and take the win, 116-105. The 26-year-old, who arrived in Brooklyn as part of the Phoenix Suns’ trade package for Kevin Durant, banked 45 points in a highly-efficient offensive performance. He made 17 of his 24 shots–including going 4-of-6 from deep–and made his presence felt in all areas with eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

While it’s easy for any player to get caught up with the celebrations of their career night, Bridges made sure to give credit to the person who made it possible for him to be there: his mom.

His performance against the Heat was already noteworthy enough, but what he did after was even more amazing. Right after the buzzer sounded, Bridges quickly went at his mom Tyneeha Rivers on the sidelines and gave her his jersey. Then mom and son also hugged it out before Bridges went back to his teammates.

Mikal Bridges scores a career high 45 points and as soon as the buzzer rings, gives his jersey to his mom. pic.twitter.com/hi2UZN6Gkl — Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) February 16, 2023

It’s definitely a heartwarming moment between Mikal Bridges and his mother. While he didn’t say anything, his action speaks louder than any word he could have said. That game was for his mom.

Sure enough, Bridges made his mother proud with his performance. And by the looks of it, there’ll be more games like that in the future for the rising star.