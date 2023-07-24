Ben Simmons has become an afterthought in the discussion surrounding the Brooklyn Nets' future following the trades of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. After averaging just 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists over 42 games last season, many have questioned whether the former No. 1 pick will ever return to a high-level NBA role.

Despite this, Mikal Bridges has no reservations about Simmons' ceiling with the Nets in 2023-24.

“Ben’s my guy,” Bridges said on Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “I definitely got big faith in him, man. I think he’s just in a good place. He f***s with all of us. We’re close. He’s the one talking in the chat all the time. I think he just feels that he has a lot of friends and we all f**k with him.”

After sitting out the entire 2021-22 season while citing a back injury and mental health issues, Simmons looked like a shell of his old physical self while battling injuries last season. He missed three extended periods in the first half of the year due to knee, calf and back ailments. He was forced out during the All-Star break and later shut down due to a nerve impingement in his back.

Bridges said Simmons was restricted physically by injuries last season. The breakout Nets forward spoke confidently about the Aussie's ability to return to the dominant f0rm of his Philadelphia days.

“100 percent,” he replied when asked if Simmons can return to an elite level. “It’s just him being confident in his body and knowing the things he can do. I think the things he could do with a back injury (last year) were really restrictive.

“The sky is the limit. I honestly think he’s going to be confident, especially when healthy on a new team with everybody supporting him.”

Simmons has spent most of the offseason working through a rehab program for his back in Miami. Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks said at Summer League that Simmons has not yet played three-on-three or five-on-five, although the team expects him to be ready for training camp.

After two consecutive seasons derailed by injuries and mental health hurdles, the Nets big man is the biggest wild card regarding Brooklyn's outlook in 2023-24. Building a healthy support system will be a top priority among Bridges and the rest of Simmons' Nets teammates as he looks to regain the dominant two-way play of his All-Star seasons.

“Just be there with him and support him,” Bridges said. “Obviously we want him to be aggressive and stuff, but even if you not, we’re still here for you. You’re still my man, you’re still my brother. I ain’t gonna hate you or none of that.

“Even if you struggle, that’s cool. Whatever city we’re in, we’re gonna hang out, go get dinner or whatever, and get ready for the next one. I think that’s the biggest thing is he can be confident enough to fail and know that we’re there for him… You don’t want anybody to feel that pressure every single time of if I don’t play well, these guys might not like him. For me, that’s not the case.

“I just try to be there like, ‘If you struggle, you struggle. We’re here for you. We want you be there through the process if you shoot five middies in a row and you miss all five. F**k it, shoot the sixth one.’ Just build up that confidence. Being there for him no matter what.”