The Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks had a heated contest in the season opener on Wednesday night, and the officials were busy throughout the fourth quarter. With just over eight minutes to go in the game, Nets big man Nic Claxton took a swing at Dyson Daniels on a fast break.

After a lengthy review, Claxton was given a Flagrant 2 foul and subsequently ejected from the game. Daniels was also given a technical foul for following Claxton into the stands and confronting him.

Just a few minutes later, the two teams got into it again. Nets guard Cam Thomas took a hard foul against De'Andre Hunter on a fast break to prevent an easy layup, and the two teams engaged in another scuffle. Hawks big man Onyeka Okongwu quickly came to his teammate's defense and went after Thomas.

After review, the officials didn't upgrade the foul on Thomas at all, ruling that he made a play on the ball and leaving it as a common foul. Regardless, tensions were running high for the rest of the night and that made the game pretty tough to officiate from there on out.

Losing Claxton was a big blow for the Nets and eventually cost them in a 120-116 loss. He left the game with seven points and five rebounds in just 15 minutes off the bench after head coach Jordi Fernandez decided to go small with Ben Simmons at center in the starting lineup.

Thomas thrived for the Nets and nearly carried them to a win even after Claxton left the game. The microwave scorer finished the opener with 36 points and five rebounds while knocking down seven three-pointers. The Nets will be relying on Thomas to do the bulk of the scoring for them this season after trading Mikel Bridges to the New York Knicks this offseason.