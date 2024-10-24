The Brooklyn Nets got an earful from Jordi Fernandez after a blowout loss to the Philadelphia 76ers this preseason. Ben Simmons heard the message and decided to lead by example during Brooklyn's first game of the season versus the Atlanta Hawks. Unfortunately, the former All-NBA star got a little too scrappy going after a rebound and left the tussle with a bloodied left wrist.

Simmons was caught showing officials the damage done during the low-block battle. The refs did not seem to be too interested in investigating a flagrant foul, however.

Expand Tweet

The Nets are looking lottery-bound but were locked into a one-possession battle with the Hawks late in the third quarter. Simmons was showing his usual flair on the ball, dishing out eight assists. He also had six points and five rebounds to fill out the stat sheet going into the fourth quarter. Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, and Nic Claxton can expect far more from Simmons than the Nets have been getting the past two seasons.

Ben Simmons plans to carry Nets this season

Brooklyn is looking at an uphill battle to make the NBA Play-In Tournament much less the playoffs proper. Simmons leading the Nets with a fresh step in his legs is a big part of those hopeful expectations. However, it is the LSU alum's back that has been the problem for years.

Simmons addressed what is driving a desire to prove doubters wrong even though the money is already in the bank.

“It's just how I’m built,” Simmons stressed. “I just want to keep going and get everything I can out of my body until I can't do it anymore. It's always a blessing to put an NBA jersey on.”

Expand Tweet

Next up for Simmons and the Nets is a trip to face Paolo Banchero's Orlando Magic before the home opener against the Giannias Antetokounpo-led Milwaukee Bucks.