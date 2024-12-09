The Brooklyn Nets haven't gotten the production they expected from Nic Claxton to start 2024-25. After signing a contract just short of nine figures, the sixth-year center has struggled to make his normal impact while battling hamstring and back injuries.

Claxton received an epidural injection in November for a lower back strain, which he initially sustained over the summer and admitted will require management throughout the season. He entered Sunday averaging 9.1 points, 7.6 rebounds 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 24.8 minutes per game. However, during a 119-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the 25-year-old flashed the two-way impact that earned him a life-changing contract.

Claxton posted a season-high 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting with 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

“I'm just getting my flow back,” he said postgame. “That's just me playing more games. My body, everything is just starting to come together. I need to be aggressive for us [offensively], especially right now with Cam [Thomas] being out and us missing some scoring.”

The longest-tenured Net played a season-high 33 minutes during the loss. It marked his first game in 2024-25 with multiple steals and blocks after he ranked fourth in the NBA in stocks (steals + blocks) over the previous two seasons.

Nic Claxton flashes two-way dominance during Nets' loss vs. Bucks

Claxton developed a reputation as one of the NBA's top defenders over the last two seasons. He also made noticeable strides offensively during that span, shooting 66.7 percent from the field, the league's fifth-highest mark.

His aggressiveness against Milwaukee's frontline of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis was a step back in that direction.

“[I saw] Nic being Nic,” Dorian Finney-Smith said of the performance. “In the NBA, all it takes is a good three weeks and he’s right back to his numbers… He’s been hurt all summer. He’s been in and out of the lineup. So it’s hard to get your rhythm, especially playing as a big nowadays. It ain’t like they’re throwing you the ball 15 times and telling you to go get a bucket.”

“He’s gotta work for his points and his lobs and stuff like that. He’s gotta build that chemistry with guards to even get those lobs. So I know he’s happy to finally find his rhythm.”

Claxton has reached double figures in his last three appearances, averaging 16.0 points on 65.6 shooting while attempting 10.7 shots per game. The stretch marks his first time reaching double-digit shot attempts in a game this season. He averaged 5.9 shots per game over his first 15 appearances.

The Georgia product returning to form would be a welcome sight for the Nets, who rank 26th in defensive rebounding percentage, 27th in offensive rebounding percentage, 28th in points in the paint and 18th in opponents points in the paint.

“I'm feeling better, mentally, physically, everything's just coming together,” Claxton said. “Just knowing that my back is ok, so I'm trusting my body, I'm putting the work in, and I'm getting back into the flow of things.”