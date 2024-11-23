Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton received an epidural last week for a back injury that sidelined him for three games. He returned during Friday's 113-98 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers but admitted the injury will be “long-term” and need managing throughout the season.

“Everybody always manages something, but this, I'll probably be managing it for a while. I can’t put a date on it, but it'll be a while,” Claxton said.

Claxton, who signed a four-year, $97 million contract this offseason, said the back injury has lingered after he initially sustained it during the summer. The 25-year-old also injured his hamstring during training camp, causing him to miss the preseason.

Nic Claxton's role with Nets fluctuates while battling nagging back injury

Claxton came off the bench against Philadelphia due to a minutes restriction. He posted 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists on 6-of-9 shooting and was a team-best +2 in 22 minutes.

The sixth-year center has alternated between the bench and starting lineup this season as the Nets attempt to manage his injuries. He came off the bench for Brooklyn's first eight games while ramping up his minutes. He then replaced Ben Simmons in the starting unit for a three-game stretch.

While his latest back flare-up moved him back to the Nets' bench, Claxton said the fluctuating role does not affect him.

“Whenever you get on the court, we're basketball players, so we just gotta hoop,” he said. “I mean, it's different starting and coming off the bench, but whatever the coaches want, we both [myself and Simmons] just gotta adjust and be ready to play.”

With the Nets eyeing a top draft pick, they will likely take a cautious approach with injuries as the season progresses. Head coach Jordi Fernandez wouldn't expand on the extent of Claxton's back ailment.

While Brooklyn's performance team deemed the center healthy enough to play, the coach said the decision of whether to take the floor is ultimately up to the player.

“The team, the medical team, and performance, they've been addressing it. And obviously, if he plays, it’s because we believe he is 100% or 200% [ready] to play,” Fernandez said. “As you know, bumps and bruises in this league are part of the business, but he's doing good… For us, it’s [about] guys feeling good. We can tell them you're clear from our end, but then players have to believe that… They gotta make the decision as well. So once he plays, he is healthy to play.”