Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton is nearing a return from a hamstring injury that has held him out the entire preseason, head coach Jordi Fernandez announced before Friday's matchup with the Toronto Raptors. Claxton, who sustained the injury early in training camp, aims to return for Brooklyn's season opener in Atlanta on Oct. 23.

“Nic is close. We're still aiming for first game of the season,” Fernandez said. “He's done a good job. He's working hard. So we expect him to play the season opener.”

Claxton, who the Nets selected 31st overall in the 2019 draft, is the Nets' longest-tenured player. The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the NBA's top defenders over the last two seasons. He earned the first major payday of his career this offseason, signing a four-year, $97 million extension with Brooklyn.

Fernandez envisions the sixth-year center as a leader for the Nets' new-look squad.

“Nic is no longer the youngest guy. He’s the longest-tenured player on the roster,” the coach said. “I expect leadership from him. It's going to be cool to see how we shape up and how these guys develop their personalities.”

The Nets have been without their two traditional centers this preseason, with Claxton sidelined and Day'Ron Sharpe ruled out for at least six weeks due to a hamstring strain. Fernandez has utilized Ben Simmons as a point center in a five-out offense. Second-year forward Noah Clowney has also played extended stretches at the five.

Nets pleased with Killian Hayes evaluation despite extended absence

The Nets also ruled out Killian Hayes for Friday's preseason finale. Hayes, who is on a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract and battling for a roster spot, missed all four of Brooklyn's preseason matchups. Despite this, Fernandez said the team has been pleased with its evaluation of the 23-year-old throughout training camp.

“We’re not going to rush him, because his health is our priority, same as every other player,” Fernandez said. “So there's no need to risk it. He's done a good job… We have our own evaluation on him, and we're very happy with him. Unfortunately, so far, he hasn't played again, so you guys cannot see him and the rest of the team cannot see him, but we have. He's working on getting back, and he’s a good player.”

Hayes signed with the Nets after four disappointing seasons with the Detroit Pistons. The 6-foot-5 point guard is ineligible to sign a two-way contract. He's joined by fellow Exhibit 10 signings Tyrese Martin and Amari Bailey on Brooklyn's roster bubble with cuts approaching.