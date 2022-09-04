There’s no denying that Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is one of the most active NBA players on social media. He’s not only active, but he also has the tendency to respond to fans and critics alike on a regular basis. As such, one could say that KD is a bit of an authority when it comes to the mean streets of Twitter.

On Saturday, Durant decided to clap back yet again at a random user who accused him of using Twitter just to respond to his haters. The Nets All-Star fired back with a savage assessment of the current state of the social media platform:

“U gotta grow up and realize that nothing but haters reside on twitter,” KD said in his tweet.

U gotta grow up and realize that nothing but haters reside on twitter https://t.co/XgtLvcw2i9 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 3, 2022

This might be a somewhat controversial take, but he’s not completely wrong here. I personally am no Twitter expert, and I definitely do not spend as much time on the social media platform as KD does. Nevertheless, I can honestly affirm Durant’s statement here. I mean, all you have to do is look at the comments section of KD’s tweets to realize that there are indeed more than a few keyboard warriors out there whose only objective on Twitter is to spread hate.

Love him or hate him, though, Kevin Durant is still one of the best players in the game today. He’s also one of the wealthiest athletes on the planet, and his recent vacation with hip-hop icon Drake in Turks and Caicos is a clear testament to this fact. Keep on hating, haters.