Kevin Durant celebrates Nets trade saga resolution during vacation with Drake

Kevin Durant was the subject of a plentiful amount of trade rumors this offseason. But he ultimately worked things out with the Nets and will play in Brooklyn this season. With a more certain outlook on the future, KD was recently seen riding jet skis with Drake in Turks and Caicos, per Bleacher Report.

KD tryna ride the jet ski like Drake 😅 (via @PopcaanMusic) pic.twitter.com/FqtsZbvaHA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 3, 2022

Kevin Durant may need to work on his form. Meanwhile, it looks like Drake knows what he’s doing.

For Durant, this is likely a much needed vacation. He’s still been the story of various headlines despite deciding to stay in Brooklyn with the Nets.

NBA analyst Charles Barkley previously called Kevin Durant an “abject failure” and a miserable person. Durant has also been rumored to have fathered a child with former adult entertainment star Lana Rhoades. Rhoades did not specifically say who the father was, but she’s hinted that it could be Durant.

Between the rumors and criticism, Durant’s vacation makes sense.

The Nets star is aiming to lead the team to a deep postseason run this year. He is still one of the best players in the league even with all of the outside noise.

Kevin Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game a season ago. He did all of that while dealing with drama revolving around James Harden, Ben Simmons, and Kyrie Irving. Despite one’s feelings on KD, there is no denying the fact that he’s an incredibly special player. The Nets are certainly thrilled to run it back with Durant and Kyrie Irving leading the charge.