Steve Nash gives promising injury update on Nets guard Seth Curry

The Brooklyn Nets have another significant reinforcement on the way. Nets head coach Steve Nash said Seth Curry is “probably a couple more practices” away from making his season debut.

Curry missed the season opener and all four of Brooklyn’s preseason games while recovering from offseason ankle surgery. The 32-year-old came to the Nets as part of the James Harden-Ben Simmons deal at last year’s deadline. He started all 17 of his games with the team following the trade, averaging 14.9 points on 46.8 percent shooting from three despite battling the ankle injury.

The guard has been one of the top three-point threats in the NBA since entering the league in 2015, shooting 43.9 percent from deep on 4.4 attempts per game for his career. Curry has also proven increasingly effective as a secondary shot creator and mid-range scorer in recent years. Nash said earlier this week that Curry was cleared to play four-on-four and was not concerned when speaking about the sharpshooter’s recovery.

“I’m not concerned. I’m positive, I’m optimistic,” he said on Curry. “It’s just straightforward, guys coming back from surgery and assimilating back to play.

Seth Curry getting pull-up work with KD and Kyrie. Appears to be moving well and planting comfortably off his ankle. pic.twitter.com/s6Tu3DHxje — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 17, 2022

Nash said Curry will likely travel with the team for road games in Memphis and Milwaukee early next week. The Nets received positive injury news ahead of Friday’s matchup with Toronto, announcing Joe Harris would make his season debut.

Brooklyn’s spacing issues in the season-opening blowout loss to New Orleans were evident. The Nets shot 10-of-33 from three and struggled to generate shots at the rim with the Pelicans taking away driving lanes. With Harris back and Curry nearing his return, the team will have two of the league’s top shooters entering the rotation.