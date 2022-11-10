By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Published 16 hours ago



Whether it’s because of Kyrie Irving’s absence or a change in philosophy with a new coach, the Brooklyn Nets are thriving with Kevin Durant being the lone bus driver.

In the four games they have played so far without Irving (and since firing Steve Nash for that matter), the Nets have turned into one of the best offensive and defensive teams in the NBA. As Stat Muse pointed out, they rank seventh in offense and first in defense. They have also won three matches in the process, with their lone defeat in that span coming at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.

Durant didn’t have to do a lot for the Nets as well. While many would think his scoring production will increase with Irving out, that has not been the case at all. Brooklyn has become more balanced and getting more contributions from their other starters and the bench unit.

Perhaps the player who has benefited the most in Irving’s absence is Cam Thomas. While the second-year guard scored just six points on Wednesday against the New York Knicks, his current average is 15.8 points in their last four outings. That is after scoring just two points in their first eight games (though he only saw the court three times during that stretch).

Of course this does not mean Kyrie Irving is to blame for Brooklyn’s early season woes. That will be unfair to him. His antics may have been a distraction, but that is not the only factor here. The Nets’ recent success might also because the players are buying in to the system of their new coach.

To recall when the Nets fired Nash, GM Sean Marks revealed how the NBA legend lost the locker room. As for his replacement Jacque Vaughn–who has been named as the official head coach of the team–Marks had nothing but praises and pointed out how he has become the catalyst for the team to get together and play competitively.

Regardless of the reason behind their recent success, fans are certainly hoping Brooklyn can keep it up and turn the season around.