‘They don’t trust him’: Kyrie Irving’s current stature with Nets organization, revealed

Kyrie Irving has brought the Brooklyn Nets through a lot over the past couple of years. At this point, there’s no denying that he doesn’t have the best of relationships with the organization.

ESPN’s league insider Nick Friedell spoke about this union, and according to the NBA reporter, he is of the belief that the Nets have lost their trust and confidence in their enigmatic point guard (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“He’s gotta play, he’s gotta be a part of that team every day,” Friedell said. “And he’s got to play at the level that everybody in the league knows he’s capable of. But he hasn’t shown it in the last couple of years. So, is it possible to regain that trust? Absolutely. Kyrie is an incredibly talented player. One of the best guards we’ve seen in this era. Having said that, the team and organization, they don’t trust him, and that trust has eroded over time.”

Be that as it may, it seems that the Nets have very little choice here but to trust Kyrie again this coming season. It sounds like they’re still unwilling to green-light a trade deal for Irving at this point, which seems to signify that he’s likely to run it back with Brooklyn in 2022-23.

In light of this current predicament, however, Friedell believes that it’s going to be very difficult — if not impossible — for Kyrie Irving to regain the full trust of the Nets organization:

“Count me in a group that is going to be very surprised if that trust within this team is gonna be able to be rebuilt at a high level again,” he said.

You have to note, however, that basketball fans aren’t the hardest to convince. If Kyrie ends up staying with the Nets beyond this summer and is able to bring back the dominant superstar point guard that we all know he’s capable of, then this would definitely help his cause not only with the supporters but with the organization as well. At the end of the day, it’s still (mostly) about basketball.