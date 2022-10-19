At this point, it would be safe to say that former 15-year veteran turned ESPN analyst JJ Redick isn’t a very big fan of Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Redick did acknowledge that this team has immense talent on its roster, but still, this wasn’t enough to convince him that the Nets are legitimate title contenders this season.

On Wednesday, Redick dropped a bomb about how he just doesn’t see the Nets going all the way this year. In his mind, Redick believes the best KD and Co. can do this year is the fourth or fifth seed in the East (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“So far, I have been provided with zero evidence that I should take the Nets seriously as a title contender,” Redick stated.

Stephen A Smith was absolutely flabbergasted by his co-host’s hot take. He just couldn’t believe it. Stephen A could not help but clap back at Redick and his controversial statement:

“You don’t even have them as a title contender?!” Smith responded “… The 4th or 5th [seed]? The blasphemy that is coming out of your mouth right now. Four or five teams in the Eastern Conference are better than the Brooklyn Nets? Oh, you’re going to regret that, brother. It’s not a good day for you, JJ Redick.”

JJ Redick: "So far, I have been provided with zero evidence that I should take the Nets seriously as a title contender." Stephen A.: "You don't even have them as a title contender?! The 4th or 5th [seed]? Oh you're going to regret that, brother."pic.twitter.com/UhK807yvwF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 19, 2022

The fact that Smith said that Redick is going to regret making this statement is a clear warning. Stephen A is definitely going to pull out his receipts at the end of this season if and when the Nets end up going on an extended streak in the postseason. As a matter of fact, I can already see Smith pulling out this exact clip if the Nets win enough games early in the season to rank in the Top 3 in the East.

Then again, Stephen A Smith has been wrong in the past. If Redick’s prediction about the Nets comes to fruition, then you can be sure that he’ll be rubbing this on Stephen A’s face as well.