Jacque Vaughn's firing has stirred the rumor mill with information about his relationship with players.

The Brooklyn Nets fired Head Coach Jacque Vaughn on Monday, fueling speculation as to a potential rift with Nets players this season in the NBA rumor mill. National title winning former UConn Coach Kevin Ollie has been promoted to take Vaughn's place as rumors continue to swirl about why the former Kansas Jayhawk was let go by the Nets.

A decision regarding Ben Simmons that caused tumult was revealed. Nets GM Sean Marks broke the silence on the reasoning behind Vaughn's firing.

With the NBA's second half set to begin on Thursday, the NBA rumor mill has become lit up with information and innuendo on what allegedly went down in Brooklyn prior to the firing.

Nets Players ‘Gave Vaughn the Side Eye'

A rumor filled report from Yahoo! Sports detailed scenarios that allegedly took place prior to Vaughn's firing.

One alleged event took place during a tough losing stretch with Vaughn at the helm of the team. Rival pro personnel scouts allegedly remarked that they “saw several players side-eyeing Coach Vaughn as they made their way back to the Brooklyn huddles.”

Vaughn's “smiley, upbeat approach” allegedly wore thin on his players as the Nets' losses continued to mount.

Players also reportedly grew weary of the team's ‘unstructured offense,' especially with Simmons rarely playing.

Ollie's Hiring Adds to Optimism

Ollie unexpectedly led the Huskies to the 2014 National Championship and knows what it takes to turn an overlooked or underdog squad into a champion.

Considering the Nets' underachiever roster, there is much work to be done on the player personnel front before the Nets can become a winning team, however.

For now, Nets fans are left to wonder what might have been with Kevin Durant in Phoenix and the team's fortunes firmly in the losing category.