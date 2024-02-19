The Nets needed a change.

The Brooklyn Nets have dismissed head coach Jacque Vaughn, the team announced Monday. The decision follows a 50-point loss to the Boston Celtics Wednesday, the second-worst in franchise history, after which Mikal Bridges didn't hide his feelings about Brooklyn's coaching.

“We’ve got to know what we’re doing. We’ve got to come as a team, as coaches, and figure out a game plan,” he said.

It was one of several eye-opening comments from the usually team-first, mild-mannered Bridges. And following an 8-23 stretch that dropped the Nets to 11th in the Eastern Conference, the organization swiftly responded.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we feel is in the best interest of the team going forward,” General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “Jacque has represented this organization with exemplary character and class for the past eight years. The consistent positivity and passion he poured into our team daily will remain with the players and staff he interacted with throughout his tenure. We thank Jacque for all he has done for the Nets and the borough of Brooklyn, and wish him, Laura and their family nothing but the best in the future.”

Vaughn was among the longest-tenured figures in the Nets organization, joining the staff as an assistant coach in 2016. He served as interim head coach in 2020 following the firing of Kenny Atkinson, only for Steve Nash to take over the following season.

After Brooklyn fired Nash seven games into the 2022-23 season, Vaughn was named interim head coach again. He was named the permanent coach a week later, eventually signing a contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

Vaughn was 71-68 in the regular season and 0-8 in the playoffs as Brooklyn's head coach. He led the Nets to an 18-2 stretch after taking over last season, the best 20-game span in franchise history. However, the team traded Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the deadline and was swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brooklyn has posted a 21-33 record this season while ranking 19th in offense and 21st in defense.

The Nets are expected to hire an interim head coach in the near future before a potential full-scale search this offseason. It will be Marks' fourth head-coaching hire as Brooklyn GM.