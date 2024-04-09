After a disappointing 2023-24 campaign, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to dive into the star trade market in the coming year. With the NBA's 23rd-ranked offense amid Mikal Bridges' second-half struggles this season, the team has a glaring need for an offensive engine. Atlanta Hawks guards Trae Young and Dejounte Murray fit the description and could be available this summer.
A new report from Marc Stein confirmed what many have expected for months: The Hawks are leaning towards breaking up their backcourt duo ahead of next season.
“Only the Hawks know their preferred path for sure. The most likely scenario, according to one league source, continues to be that Atlanta trades one of its two star guards before next season,” Stein wrote.
The Nets have the ammunition to acquire either player. After moving Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at last year's deadline, Brooklyn has seven tradable first-round picks. That includes three distant unprotected firsts from Phoenix (2027, 2029) and Dallas (2029), which should be highly coveted.
However, after a season that has established how far the Nets are from contention, general manager Sean Marks would be wise to stay away from the Hawks duo.
Why Nets should stay away from Trae Young and Dejounte Murray
The prospect of landing a player like Young, who could vault Brooklyn's often unwatchable offense into a more tolerable category, is enticing. Young had one of the best statistical seasons of his career this year, averaging 26.4 points and 10.8 assists on 43/37/86 shooting splits while earning his third All-Star selection. But if the Hawks are willing to move on from him, there are good reasons for it.
Many viewed Young as Steph Curry-lite when he entered the league: a player with unlimited shooting range who would fuel an offense with his gravity. However, the 25-year-old has never approached Curry's level of marksmanship over his six NBA seasons, shooting 35.4 percent from three on 7.4 attempts per game. More importantly, at 6-foot-1, 164 pounds, his defensive shortcomings will always be difficult to hide come playoff time.
Atlanta has given Young an extended opportunity as their lead option. It hasn't worked out. The Hawks have posted a 120-122 record over the last three seasons. They've hung their hat on a 2021 Eastern Conference Finals appearance, a run aided by a Ben Simmons second-round meltdown that was so epic it ended his Philadelphia 76ers career.
Young will make $43 million in 2024-25 and $46 million in 2025-26 before a $49 million player option in 2026-27. After trading three first-round picks and a swap for Murray, it's safe to assume Atlanta would be asking at least that price for Young.
The Hawks are five and a half games better than the Nets this season. If they pull the plug on the Young experiment, can Brooklyn justifiably sign up to pay him nearly $140 million over the next three seasons while giving up a haul of draft picks? The answer should be a resounding no.
A more reasonable case could be made for the Nets to take a swing on Murray. With Young sidelined by a hand injury for the last three weeks, the 27-year-old has averaged 24.6 points and 9.0 assists on 45/37/72 shooting splits, leading Atlanta to a 12-10 record. He would cost half as much as Young salary-wise at $80.4 million over the next three seasons.
Murray and his camp also view Brooklyn as a desirable landing spot, according to a report from Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. However, with the Hawks seeking two first-round picks for him at the trade deadline, the Nets declined to make an aggressive bid.
Marks has kept his powder dry in anticipation of a bigger name hitting the market in the near future. Many have pointed to Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell as the player Brooklyn has its eye on. With one year left on his contract, the New York native remained noncommittal on signing an extension after Cavs owner Dan Gilbert said he expects him to stay in Cleveland long-term.
It remains to be seen whether Mitchell will be available this offseason. Regardless, the Nets should avoid making a deal for Young or Murray that would put them in the same position the Hawks are trying to get out of.