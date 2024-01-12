Could the Nets make a trade?

The Brooklyn Nets are in need of a shakeup midway through the 2023-24 season. Head coach Jacque Vaughn's squad has lost 12 of its last 15 games while showing little signs of life over the last month. Brooklyn ranks 25th in offensive rating and 24th in defensive rating during that span.

The Nets have a glaring need for a lead ball-handler as their offense continues to sputter with Mikal Bridges struggling in a feature role. Ben Simmons has proven he can't stay on the floor for an extended period amid another extended absence, and Spencer Dinwiddie has regressed significantly amid questions about his future in Brooklyn, averaging 10.4 points on 33.3 percent shooting over his last 10 appearances.

With the Feb. 8 trade deadline approaching, Atlanta Hawks star guard Dejounte Murray views the Nets as an ideal landing spot, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

“Brooklyn has been another potential Murray destination mentioned by multiple league personnel, as the Nets are seen as an ideal spot from Murray’s side of this dynamic,” sources told Fischer. “But Brooklyn and Atlanta haven’t shared significant dialogue to this point, sources said, and the Nets don’t appear to be actively pursuing Murray at this juncture.”

Nets struggles have ignited trade buzz

Brooklyn's extended cold stretch has led many to believe general manager Sean Marks could look to recoup value for win-now veterans such as Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O'Neale and Dinwiddie. Fifth-year center Nic Claxton has also been floated as a trade candidate ahead of his unrestricted free agency this summer.

However, the Nets are unlikely to enter a full rebuild, with the Houston Rockets owning control of their draft picks for the foreseeable future. Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell has been linked to Brooklyn amid his uncertain future in Cleveland. However, the Cavs are reportedly not interested in trading Mitchell at this time.

On the other hand, Atlanta is motivated to move Murray amid a disappointing 15-21 start to the season.

“This roster hasn’t brought the juice Atlanta anticipated, particularly the Murray-Trae Young partnership the Hawks splurged to create two summers ago,” Fischer said. “Atlanta, upon further review, still has the goal of moving Murray — and possibly moving other veterans like Clint Capela or De’Andre Hunter — to reshuffle its deck for a postseason hunt this spring, league sources told Yahoo Sports.”

Like Mitchell, Murray presents a high-usage guard who could take pressure off Bridges offensively, albeit at a lower level. The 27-year-old is averaging 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game on 47/39/81 shooting splits this season.

While Murray hasn't defended at the level many expected since joining Atlanta, he's still viewed as a plus on that end. His size (6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan) and two-way capabilities offer an intriguing fit alongside emerging guard Cam Thomas in Brooklyn's backcourt.

Dejounte Murray served up buckets, dimes, and steals in his Hawks debut: 🔥 20 PTS

🔥 5 REB

🔥 11 AST

🔥 5 STL#KiaTipOff22 pic.twitter.com/3pqOemxMGR — NBA (@NBA) October 20, 2022

Murray is entering the first year of a four-year, $114 million contract next season. While he doesn't offer the same upgrade as Mitchell, the Hawks point guard could likely be had for a fraction of the cost.

“You know where he would be a good fit [for Murray]? Brooklyn,” ESPN's Bobby Marks said on the HoopsHype Podcast with Michael Scotto. “What would the cost be? You watched the Portland game the other night, and I think we can say that the writing is on the wall for Spencer Dinwiddie after he was benched in crunch time for Dennis Smith Jr. Does it cost you Dinwiddie and maybe one of the Phoenix picks that maybe you can put some protection on?”

The Nets may be keen on holding out for Mitchell, with many anticipating an inevitable sweepstakes in the coming year. However, a chance to add an engine like Murray to a sputtering offense at a significant discount should at least pique Brooklyn's interest ahead of the deadline.