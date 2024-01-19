Amid the Nets' interest in Dejounte Murray, the Hawks' asking price of two-first round picks might be a huge hurdle in a potential deal.

The Brooklyn Nets are among the teams reportedly interested in acquiring Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray ahead of the trade deadline. That list also includes the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Hawks are intent on moving Murray and are asking for two first-round picks in return, a price the Nets have “shied away from” thus far, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Woj on Dejounte Murray: “Atlanta’s ready to trade Dejounte Murray… They’re engaged with a lot of teams… They gave up a lot for him: two of their own 1st round picks, a pick swap, and a third 1st-round pick… They wanna get some value back.”pic.twitter.com/8r0wMDjlaA — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 12, 2024

Atlanta is not looking to take back salary past this season in a Murray deal, per HoopsHype. This has been a sticking point in negotiations with the Lakers, whose package would likely involve D'Angelo Russell. The LA point guard has an $18.7 million player option next season that he is expected to pick up, making any deal between Atlanta and Los Angeles contingent on him being flipped to a third team.

The Nets, on the other hand, could offer Spencer Dinwiddie's $18.9 million expiring contract, allowing the Hawks to clear Murray's money off their books ahead of next season. While Brooklyn is taking a cautious approach in negotiations, the team is expected to be a buyer ahead of the deadline, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“I can't speak to what the Nets are thinking at this very second, but the word through the NBA is the Nets are attempting to be buyers,” Windhorst said Friday on The Hoop Collective.

After trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at last year's deadline, Brooklyn is armed with seven tradable first-round picks, including three distant unprotected firsts from Phoenix (2027, 2029) and Dallas (2029). The Nets could shop veteran wings Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale in search of additional draft capital, allowing them to address their lack of scoring without dipping into their existing picks.

Fifth-year center Nic Claxton has also been floated as a trade candidate ahead of his unrestricted free agency this summer.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game on 47/38/83 shooting splits this season. The 27-year-old is entering the first year of a four-year, $114 million contract next season and views Brooklyn as an “ideal” landing spot, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

Dejounte Murray tied a career-high of 41 points on 17/24 FGM on way to a @ATLHawks W! Atlanta came back from down 21, which included a 36-9 run 👀 pic.twitter.com/BoAuJtx5fJ — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2023

The Nets have fallen to 10th place in the Eastern Conference amid a 3-14 skid. They've been unable to find consistent production during that span, ranking 26th in offense while shuffling their backcourt rotation on a nightly basis.