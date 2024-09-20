The Brooklyn Nets are signing Chinese star Yongxi “Jacky” Cui to a two-way contract, the team announced Friday.

Cui played his last two seasons in the Chinese Basketball Association, averaging 14.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 45/36/81 shooting splits over 99 appearances. Before that, the 6-foot-6 forward attended the NBA's Global Academy in Australia, working closely with the league’s Head of International Basketball Development, Chris Ebersole.

“I just thought he was so impressive, willing to make mistakes and take risks,” Ebersole told HoopsHype while describing Cui's three-and-D potential. “Everybody, from our staff to all his teammates, thinks so highly of him because of that… He’s got really good feet and plays super hard. Those ingredients, for both on-ball defense and off-ball positioning, serve him well.”

The 21-year-old also turned heads at the G-League Elite Camp, knocking down 23-of-25 three-pointers during an outside shooting drill.

“My game has changed from before [I played in the CBA]. I feel like I’m back to playing as I did in my first year. Over the years, I’ve become more of a shooter,” Cui recently said. “But my strongest skill is defense… I go into a focused, mental state [on defense]… Defense is my job.”

Brooklyn worked out Cui before the draft but did not trade for a pick. After going undrafted, he landed on the Portland Trail Blazers summer league roster. Cui agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with Portland in June. However, he never officially signed it, according to Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report, instead hoping to pursue a two-way contract with another team.

Cui will become the first Chinese player to join the Nets since Joe Tsai took over the team.

He joins Jaylen Martin as Brooklyn's players on two-way contracts. The Nets have one two-way spot open, with training camp less than two weeks away.