The Brooklyn Nets are promoting draft architect B.J. Johnson to assistant general manager, the team announced Wednesday. After joining the organization alongside general manager Sean Marks in 2016, Johnson quickly rose to director of player evaluation. He has led Brooklyn's draft preparation for the last four seasons.

The team has hit on several late picks during that span, selecting Nic Claxton 31st overall in 2019 and Cam Thomas 27th overall in 2021. Claxton has emerged as one of the NBA's top defensive centers while flashing a growing offensive skillset over the last two seasons. The Georgia product signed a four-year, $97 million contract extension this summer. Meanwhile, Thomas led the Nets in scoring last season, averaging 22.5 points per game on 44/36/86 shooting splits.

Brooklyn also selected Noah Clowney 21st overall in 2023 before taking Jalen Wilson late in the second round. Clowney has the look of a future starter due to his floor spacing and shot-blocking. Wilson flashed his three-and-D potential as a reserve wing during his rookie season. The former Big-12 Player of the Year was named this year's Summer League MVP, averaging 21.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game on 55.0 percent shooting from three.

How BJ Johnson's promotion impacts Nets' future

Johnson will replace former Nets assistant GM Jeff Peterson, who joined the Charlotte Hornets in February as Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. He'll work directly under Marks alongside fellow assistant GM Andy Birdsong.

“I think some of our guys have done a terrific job,” Marks said earlier this offseason when asked about Peterson's departure. “In terms of just simply drafting, I mean, you want to take BJ Johnson. BJ runs our draft and has done so for the last several years. So, there’ll be more pressure and more responsibility placed on several of the guys in-house here.”

Over the next 10 months, Johnson will prepare for Brooklyn's most crucial draft in over a decade.

The Nets have not picked inside the lottery since 2010, when they selected Derrick Favors third overall out of Georgia Tech. But after trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks and regaining their 2025 first-round pick from the Houston Rockets, they are in line for a top selection next June. The 2025 draft features a loaded class headlined by Duke forward Cooper Flagg and Rutgers stars Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.

The strength of the 2025 and 2026 draft classes played a role in Brooklyn's decision to trade Bridges and pivot to a rebuild.

“We're always looking two, three, four years ahead to try to navigate a pathway,” Marks said after the move. “I think when we were looking at this with us not holding our picks, honestly, that would have been detrimental with those two draft classes. So now we know we have quite a number of picks, especially in 2025. We'll see how we navigate that, but we're excited about what the future holds.”

Following the Bridges trade, the Nets have four first-round picks in 2025. They have 15 total over the next seven years.