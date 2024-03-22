An upcoming film produced by North Carolina Central student, Cameron Elyse is drawing is facing backlash online from HBCU students and alumni. The film Legacy, set to be released soon, showcases the pride and joy of Black Greek-lettered organizations. However, it's facing backlash for being filmed on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus instead of the campus of an HBCU.
UNC's student newspaper The Daily Tar Heel did a feature on the project entitled “Film project explores pride and joy of historically Black Greek organizations”. The article covers the promotional images that Elyse posted to her Instagram in late February. In comments to The Daily Tar Heel, she says Legacy aims to “expose people to the service, tradition, and history of the National Pan-Hellenic Council”.
“These different organizations were really created to be able to have a community for Black Americans within the collegiate spaces, especially for the advancement of Black Americans. So the common themes of each of these different Divine Nine organizations are being able to talk about community, service, scholarship, sisterhood, and brotherhood and being able to have that unity within this space.”
In the article, Elyse says that the film is currently in development and will depict our different generations of National Pan-Hellenic Council members. She looks to, “create a connection across generations of Black Americans, finding a common ground among different perspectives. The article also highlights the varying cultures of Greek life across different campuses such as UNC-Chapel Hill and her HBCU North Carolina Central.
UNC Chapel Hill's campus will be the backdrop for an upcoming film honoring the legacy and history of Black Greek Letter Organizations in North Carolina.
Per the article, Elyse isn't a member of a Black Greek Letter Organization but her family members state are a part of Divine Nine organizations inspired her to create the film and use an outsider's perspective.
“I think a lot of times, we see the outside of what these organizations represent; however, through this project, I want to be able to show that it’s more than simply wearing letters and it’s more than simply stepping, strolling, whatever the case may be, but being able to show the totality of these organizations in a positive light.”
The backlash to the film from HBCU supporters
The Daily Tar Heel's post promoting the article from March 20th faced backlash from Black Greek Letter Organizations and HBCU advocates for not featuring an HBCU. North Carolina is home to the second-highest number of HBCUs in the US with 10. Supporters of HBCUs propose that the film could have been enriched by spotlighting HBCU Divine Nine organization chapters, especially given their origins at Howard University and Morgan State University where Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Incorporated was founded.
Renowned journalist Roland Martin, who is also a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, posted, “Well this is BS. Why in the hell not at an actual HBCU?!”
Renowned HBCU social media commenter and member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated @TendentiousG posted, “Apparently, the producer/creator is from NCCU. The article specifically mentioned NCCU, Duke, UNC-Chapel Hill, NC State, and UNC-Greensboro. In the same cities/area is NCCU, Shaw, SAU, NCAT, and Bennett. Hopefully they are included.”
Legacy is in development and is scheduled to be released soon.