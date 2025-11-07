The Las Vegas Raiders were better at one thing against the Denver Broncos on Thursday: Being bad on offense.

The Broncos had a terrible performance on offense at Empower Field at Mile High, but the Raiders were even worse, as they lost, 10-7, in a ho-hum contest.

Las Vegas suffered its third straight loss and fell to 2-7. Denver, on the other hand, claimed its seventh consecutive win and improved to a league-leading 8-2.

The Broncos' defense bothered the Raiders all game, including being held scoreless in the last three quarters. Geno Smith was sacked a season-high six times. Brock Bowers, meanwhile, was only targeted three times.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll credited the Broncos for their proper coverage against Bowers.

“We were trying. We were trying all night long. The calls were going that way, and the ball just didn’t get there. We didn’t try to disguise it and not go there. We had calls one after another. They (Broncos) did a nice job of getting guys on him,” said Carroll in the video posted by Raiders reporter Jesse Merrick.

The 22-year-old tight end, who was drafted by Las Vegas as the 13th overall pick last year, only had one reception for 31 yards. He had one carry and was tackled for a four-yard loss.

Bowers has missed three games this season due to a knee injury. In six appearances, he has tallied 32 receptions for 383 and three touchdowns.

Last season, the former Georgia standout logged 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns and was named to the All-Pro First Team.

Carroll will have to find more touches for Bowers, especially after trading Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars.