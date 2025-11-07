The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest setback vs. the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football was not just another defeat. It was a statement game for head coach Pete Carroll who made his frustration clear after the final whistle.

Following a 48-yard field goal miss from Daniel Carlson that would have tied the game late in the fourth quarter, Carroll dropped the positive tone he is known for and issued a blunt challenge to his veteran kicker. Silver & Black Sports Network’s Jesse Merrick took to his X, (formerly known as Twitter) sharing the coach’s raw postgame comments that quickly made headlines.

“He’s gotta kick better. It kills him too. He wants to make every one of those. He’s gotta kick better for us.”

The miss marked Carlson’s fourth of the season and his second in just a three game span. For a kicker once regarded among the league’s most elite, the regression has been hard to ignore. His 75 percent conversion rate ranks among the lowest in the league and each of his three most recent misses came in one score losses.

Carroll’s frustration reflected the growing pressure on a Raiders team that has let several winnable games slip away this season, many decided by missed field goals and critical special teams mistakes.

For the first year Raiders head coach, who has preached accountability since arriving in Las Vegas, this was about more than one kick. It was about setting a tone — something he’s emphasized throughout his NFL career. The Raiders are now 2-7, and special teams mistakes have repeatedly cost them games.

With a mini bye week before facing the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders are expected to evaluate their kicking situation. Whether Carlson keeps his job or faces competition remains to be seen, but Carroll’s message was unmistakable. Missed opportunities will no longer be tolerated.