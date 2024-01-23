Here's what the Hornets should do next.

The Charlotte Hornets have traded guard Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 1st round pick. After spending four in a half years with Charlotte, Rozier has left his mark. In the history in the franchise, he's 5th in points, 10th in steals and assists, and 3rd in total three-pointers made. The Heat organization got a perfect piece for their culture and to help them make another run at the NBA Finals. As for Charlotte, there's still a lot to be done before this fire-sale is over. More moves are likely coming.

Gordon Hayward is likely the next domino to fall

Rozier's former Boston Celtics teammate is another hot name as we approach the deadline. Hayward hasn't played in more than 50 games since he signed with Charlotte back in the summer of 2020, but he can still contribute to a playoff team. His first two years before suffering abrupt injuries, the Hornets were a four seed for consecutive years. He can still be a productive player on our off the ball. As a playmaker and efficient scorer in the right situation. He still has some juice left, but he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

If Hayward isn't moved before the trade deadline, a buyout is an outcome management would opt for. Either way, the writing is on the wall for most of the veteran players on the squad. It appears Charlotte is leaning into the youth movement more than anything. It wouldn't be shocking to see this happen as soon as something is available.

Charlotte is just a pit stop for Kyle Lowry

It's hard to imagine a world where Lowry stays in Charlotte. An NBA champion, possibly a future Hall of Famer, could still have a lot to play for on a cheaper deal. Yes, he was traded to Charlotte, but a buyout is what seems like the most realistic. His trade value probably isn't too high. Lowry is averaging 8.4 points and 4 assists per game. His lowest averages in those categories since the 2008-09 season when he was with the Houston Rockets. Teams will likely play the waiting game for Lowry. Unless he has a desire to mentor LaMelo Ball and the rest of the young talent, Lowry will likely look to be moved right away. He'll be the first Hornet to be moved after just being acquired.

This is probably the most surprising, but not really, move Charlotte could make

PJ Washington could be the piece out of the core that could be moved. Management has already deemed Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams as untouchable. Everyone else is pretty much available for the right price. Washington's versatility is still an asset in today's NBA. Maybe even more than ever. Washington has primarily been used as a power forward and a small ball center depending on the matchups. That could be enough for a team to inquire about his services. He's still only 25 years old on a not too terrible contract. Another playoff caliber team might reach out and offer draft compensation for him.

A lot of big changes are possibly on the horizon for this roster. The impending turnover should hopefully breed good fruit. Plenty of draft picks, more young pieces to put beside core pieces, who knows. Charlotte will have the interest in their core three guys in mind as they continue to move in the trade/buyout market. Keep an eye out for more moves as we get closer to the February 8th NBA Trade Deadline.