Don't be surprised if Kyle Lowry gets on the move again.

Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is about to start a new chapter in his NBA career after getting moved by the Miami Heat to the Charlotte Hornets in a trade that also sent Terry Rozier to South Beach.

However, there is also the possibility that it's not Charlotte is not the final address for Lowry in the 2023-24 NBA season, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN saying that the Hornets are expected to kick the tires on the potential of trading the NBA champion.

“The Hornets have no immediate plans to work on a buyout with Lowry and are expected to see if they can work another trade for him before the February 8 deadline, sources tell ESPN.”

Lowry is in the twilight of his career but can still offer valuable leadership for the young Hornets. He is playing on an expiring contract that is paying him $29.68 million in the 2023-24 NBA campaign, which also means that he is expected to hit the market at the end of the season. At the same time, that can be a contract some teams will be interested in taking on, though, that remains to be seen. The Hornets still have over a couple of weeks before the deadline to try and trade Lowry, who will be turning 38 in March.

In 37 games with the Heat this season, Lowry averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from behind the arc.

Lowry entered the NBA in 2006 when he was selected in the first round of that year's draft by the Memphis Grizzlies.