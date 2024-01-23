The Heat are acquiring Terry Rozier in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a first-round pick

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly trading Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick along with Kyle Lowry, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Hornets are taking on Kyle Lowry to add a draft asset that should help them in the future, while the Heat are adding Terry Rozier to help them compete this year.

The first-round pick is lottery protected, then becomes unprotected in 2028, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports.

The Heat currently are 24-19 and sit in sixth in the Eastern Conference. They hope Rozier can help them climb those standings and make another deep run in the NBA Playoffs. The Hornets are 10-31 on the season and were clearly sellers. The Rozier trade confirms that, and they picked up a draft pick that should help them in the long-term.