There are no indications that Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots anytime soon, but if he does, Colin Cowherd thinks the Chicago Bears or Miami Dolphins would be good fits.

It seems every year there are rumors that Brady and the Patriots are having issues, which makes everyone talk about where he might go if the team decides to move on and he isn’t ready to hang up the cleats just yet.

Cowherd thinks Brady would be drawn to places with great offensive minds as coaches, and the Bears and Dolphins both fit that criteria.

“The two places that I do think would be an interesting landing spot for Brady, where they have really smart offensive guys and have a quarterback that’s replaceable, Miami with Ryan Tannehill. [Head coach] Adam Gase is a smart cookie. Brady could go down there, cut the cord with Ryan Tannehill,” Cowherd said. “The second place is Matt Nagy, the Andy Reid guy in Chicago. Tom would look at that and go: ‘Oh hell, that defense. I’d go up against Aaron Rodgers.’ With that defensive front and that roster, and Chicago would cut ties or demote Mitch Trubisky.”

It would be hard to imagine the Bears giving up on Trubisky, even if it is for a chance on Brady, but crazier things have happened. Brady’s current contract runs through the 2019 season, but if things are really that bad, maybe they will try and trade him this offseason.