While quarterback Joe Burrow said the Cincinnati Bengals need to pony up the dough, the Washington Commanders may be two or three good pieces away from a banner 2025 season. Meanwhile, Burrow and the Commanders’ Jayden Daniels got the early MVP favorite status from ESPN insiders.

Matt Bowen jumped on the Joe Burrow train. Burrow is coming off a season where he recorded 4,918 passing yards along with 43 touchdowns and only nine interceptions.

“I thought Burrow should've received more MVP votes,” Bowen said. “However, with an improved Bengals defense in 2025 and a ticket to the playoffs, Burrow will take home the award.”

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has MVP expectations around the NFL

Pamela Maldonado said Burrow is the type of player who helps the team perform better.

“He elevates the Bengals' offense every season,” Maldonado said. “He doesn't need to build on his success. (And) he just has to be Burrow, and the game follows.”

Jeremy Fowler said Burrow will get the accolades this coming season.

“What he did this past season was ridiculous, but he was punished in MVP voting because of the team's losing record for much of the season,” Fowler said. “He will make sure Cincinnati gets off to a hotter start in 2025.”

Other insiders gravitated toward Daniels, who totaled almost 4,500 yards and accounted for 31 touchdowns in his rookie season. Dan Graziano said he likes Daniels’ chances of leading the Commanders to a division title.

“No team has repeated as NFC East champion in 20 years,” Graziano said. “So since the Eagles can't win the division, I say Washington builds on Daniels' rookie success and continues to ascend quickly.”

Eric Moody landed in Daniels’ corner, too.

“He was recognized as the offensive rookie of the year and finished seventh in MVP voting,” Moody said. “The Commanders have roughly $59 million in cap space, per Roster Management System, along with seven draft picks. So they can continue to build around him.”

And Lindsey Thiry added to the Daniels’ mix by saying his year of experience will make him more dangerous in 2025.

“The NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year will continue his meteoric rise,” Thiry said. “The key in his ability to do so? The Commanders' retention of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, providing Daniels the continuity to grow at a rapid pace.”

Other players got the nod from ESPN insiders

Kayln Kahler took a surpise route, going with declining Chiefs’ standout Patrick Mahomes. She said she expects him to come out breathing fire after the Super Bowl embarrassment. Seth Walder also said it’s Mahomes.

Jason Reid sided with the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson while Aaron Schatz took another safe route with the Bills’ Josh Allen. Ben Solak said he likes the Packers’ Jordan Love to get to the top of the MVP voting. Mike Tannenbaum chose Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert.