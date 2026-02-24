The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is here, and the NFL draft is right around the corner. As teams start to home in on their top targets, it’s time to look at which prospects will end up where in April. One of the most fascinating players in this class is Auburn edge defender Keldric Faulk, so let’s look at his top three destinations in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Faulk is a classic NFL draft archetype. He is a player who looks like what you envision when you think of a certain position on the football field. He has the size, skills, and athleticism that you see in current players who are dominating the league. However, the consistent production simply hasn’t been there.

At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds with long arms and fluid movement, Faulk is what NFL defensive line coaches dream of. At that size, he should be one of the impressive performers at the NFL combine.

In three years at Auburn, though, Faulk hasn’t dominated. He has an excellent sophomore season (7.0 sacks, 11.0 tackles for a loss), setting him up for a potential jump into the top 10 or even five of the 2026 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, he has just 2.0 sacks and 5.0 TFLs in his 2025 campaign. Now, teams have to figure out if he is the upside prospect he looked like in 2024 or a flash in the pan.

The good news is, Faulk is 20 and won’t turn 21 until two days before his first NFL game. He also has—by all accounts— tremendous character on and off the field and is a natural leader on his team.

So with all that in mind, where are the three best Keldric Faulk destinations in 2026 NFL Draft?

In the latest ClutchPoints 2026 NFL Mock Draft, Faulk goes No. 10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. This makes sense for several reasons.

First, the Bengals desperately need to upgrade their defense, especially when it comes to the pass rush. Trey Hendrickson is (finally) a free agent, so the one Bengal who has proven they know how to put pressure on the quarterback is now gone. Faulk could fill that hole immediately if his development comes fast.

That said, his development doesn’t have to come fast. Cincy’s defense is bad, and it is likely a two-to-three-year process to rebuild it. Plus, the team drafted Shemar Stewart in the first round last season, who can pick up the slack as Faulk finds his footing.

And speaking of Stewart, the 6-foot-5, 267-pound pass rusher had a similar scouting report coming out of Texas A&M. The Bengals obviously like size and physical ability, which both Stewart and Faulk have in droves. If Cincinnati can hit on both of these players, they could have a dominant defensive line for years to come.

Lastly, it is the Bengals. So, adding a high-character player is never a bad idea.

Article Continues Below

Keldric Faulk could take the Bengals from zero to respectability if he hits. For the Detroit Lions, Faulk could push the D from good to great.

The former Auburn Tiger has a wide range of draft outcomes in April, ranging from the top 10 to the early 20s. If he falls a bit on the draft boards, it may be the best thing for him and it could be a steal for the team at pick No. 17.

Detroit already has an excellent defensive line, loaded with young, talented players. But as so many teams have demonstrated in the past—including the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks—a team that can get pressure with four players is an incredibly dangerous thing. Al-Quadin Muhammad has a breakout season with 11.0 sacks, but at 31, he’s not the long-term partner for Aidan Hutchinson.

By drafting Faulk (and re-signing Muhammad) the Lions could have one of the best pass rushes in the league next year, especially with Faulk’s potential to move inside on pass-rush downs. Plus, he could develop into a three-down partner for Hutchinson and set the team up for years to come.

Last but not least, the Dallas Cowboys could scoop up Keldric Faulk either at 12 or 20.

When Jerry Jones traded Micah Parsons, they didn’t just lose one of the best pass-rushers in the league. They also lost the ability to line up in multiple looks. One of the best things about Parsons is that he could line up as a traditional defensive end or an off-ball linebacker. With him gone, the defensive alignment got a lot more predictable.

Another issue that may push Faulk down draft boards is that he is a bit of a tweener. He doesn’t have the elite explosion at 285 pounds that the best edge rushers do, nor does he have the stout, bottom-heavy build of many of the best defensive tackles.

While some teams will see that as a negative, smart franchises will see that as an advantage. Putting Faulk on the edge on early downs and sliding him inside as an interior pass rusher on later downs will allow his team to give different looks while keeping much of the same personnel on the field.

For all of Jones' faults as a general manager, he does have an eye for unique talents, and Faulk could be exactly that.